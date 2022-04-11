5 teams that can battle for the newly vacated NXT Tag Team titles

MSK won the NXT Tag Team titles at Stand & Deliver over WrestleMania weekend. Days after the event, allegations surfaced against Nash Carter of MSK. WWE later released him.

The incident forced WWE's hand, and the titles got officially vacated. Wes Lee remains with NXT but got forced to give up the championship he won last weekend.

Since the titles are up for grabs again, several teams could fight for them. The Creeds and Imperium were also a part of the triple threat at Stand & Deliver. Imperium, however, has now disbanded. GUNTHER debuted on SmackDown alongside the newly named Ludwig Kaiser.

There are still several teams in NXT that can battle to be the next tag team champs. Here are five teams to consider:

#5. Jacket Time has only scratched the surface of its potential in NXT

Jacket Time is more than a comedic tag team.

While Kushida will face Von Wagner on the next episode of NXT, his team with Ikemen Jiro is still new. WWE formed the pairing during the rebrand, with the Japanese stars competing in the Dusty Classic.

Jiro & Kushida are both lovable faces. They have good chemistry and haven't featured in many tag team angles. While other teams are more established and have battled over the belts, Kushida is one of the best stars in wrestling.

If he isn't a champion, he should be going for titles. Jiro is also more than a comedic performer with a flashy jacket.

#4. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen have battled all of the teams in the mix

The brawlers are still finding their place in the rebrand.

The Grizzled Young Veterans would've also made sense as challengers, but they recently lost to Briggs & Jensen. James Drake & Zach Gibson are a solid team, but they're getting booked below the newer teams in the 2.0 reboot.

Briggs & Jensen are still far from worthy of the NXT Tag Team titles. Their storyline has been more like a high-school drama than an effective wrestling angle.

They're talented enough in the ring and have battled Legado Del Fantasma. Since they've been featured heavily during the 2.0 reboot, they could at least be in the mix.

#3. Legado Del Fantasma has never won the NXT Tag Team Championships

Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza are a part of one of the most entertaining factions in WWE.

Legado Del Fantasma has been in NXT for a few years. They've always been in the mix for the tag team belts but are yet to win. Raul Mendoza & Joaquin Wilde were in a match for last year's Stand & Deliver titles. They also battled Imperium, Burch & Lorcan, and Breezango when each team held the belts.

Due to their fantastic in-ring work, it seems like they've earned a run as champs. The duo makes every opponent look great. Winning the titles would also give the faction another championship. Santos Escobar is the only member to win titles.

#2. Pretty Deadly is former NXT UK Tag Team Champions

Elton Prince & Kit Wilson arrived last week. They revealed themselves to be the attackers of The Creeds before Stand & Deliver. After The Creeds beat Imperium last week, Prince & Wilson blindsided the members of Diamond Mine.

While Pretty Deadly just showed up in NXT, WWE immediately inserted them into an angle with one of the top teams. The Creeds haven't won the titles yet, but they get pushed the hardest.

Wilson & Prince don't necessarily need to win the titles right away, but it'd make sense to be involved.

#1. The Creeds have been hovering around the tag titles for months

It's been apparent that Brutus & Julius Creed are the team that management wants to push the most in the reboot. They won the 2022 Dusty Classic Tag Team Tournament. They've also beaten several of the current teams in NXT.

With the titles vacated, this might be the time to give The Creeds a run as champions. They'll win the titles sooner or later, so it could be the right time.

Some angles are better with the faces chasing the titles, so perhaps they can win them at the next TakeOver. A team like Legado Del Fantasma would be good as interim titleholders.

