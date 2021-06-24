5 NXT wrestlers who are ready for RAW or SmackDown but will probably never move

For quite some time it seemed that the goal for anyone in NXT was to reach the top of the black and gold brand and then head to either Monday Night RAW or SmackDown Live to further their careers.

We've seen many Superstars follow this route and achieve varying levels of success, like Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley to name just a few.

However, as NXT continues to grow that trend is becoming less and less of a thing. We're now seeing some of NXT's top stars choose to remain where they are rather than moving to RAW or SmackDown. This is despite the fact that they're ready for that move and that people want to see them on WWE's biggest shows.

Here's a list of 5 Superstars in NXT who are ready for RAW or SmackDown but haven't moved.

#5. Adam Cole could stay in NXT forever

Adam Cole

Adam Cole was primed and ready to move up to RAW and SmackDown Live after his feud with former Undisputed ERA member Kyle O'Reilly came to an explosive end.

However, Adam Cole surprised everyone by returning to NXT prior to their last pay-per-view, NXT TakeOver: In Your House, and immediately reinserting himself into the NXT Title picture.

Cole would go on to face NXT Champion Karrion Kross, Kyle O'Reilly, Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne to become a two-time NXT Champion, but he was unsuccessful.

He has now reignited his rivalry with Kyle O'Reilly and the pair are set to go head-to-head one more time at NXT's upcoming pay-per-view, The Great American Bash.

Following that there's a chance that Adam Cole could then make the step up to RAW or SmackDown, but the longer he stays in NXT, the longer it seems that he'll become one of the show's figureheads who never leaves.

