×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 of Alexa Bliss' Best Cosplay Costumes

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.01K   //    02 Nov 2018, 20:29 IST

Alexa Bliss has her own unique way of celebrating Halloween each year
Alexa Bliss has her own unique way of celebrating Halloween each year

Halloween is the one time of the year where it is deemed acceptable to dress up as your favorite horror movie character and scare all of your friends. Alexa Bliss has stated in a number of interviews that she and her fiance Buddy Murphy are huge horror movie fans and has been showing this off throughout her time in WWE in a not so subtle fashion.

Bliss is perhaps best known for her unique Harley Quinn cosplay, which allowed her to reach the heights of her popularity when she was first promoted to SmackDown Live following the release of Suicide Squad, but The Goddess has been throwing together some interesting cosplay ideas throughout her career and Halloween is the best time to look back and enjoy some of the costumes that you might have missed.

#5 The Riddler

Naomi managed to solve Alexa Bliss' riddle back at WrestleMania 33
Naomi managed to solve Alexa Bliss' riddle back at WrestleMania 33

Alexa Bliss is a huge fan of comic books and over the years she has been known to channel a number of characters including Ironman, whom she was known to cosplay as throughout her time in NXT, but heading into WrestleMania 33, Bliss decided to call in the help of Batman villain The Riddler.

Bliss defended the SmackDown Women's Championship on her WrestleMania debut in 2017 whilst also wearing attire that was a tribute to the Batman villain. Sadly, he was unable to give her the power that she needed to walk out of Orlando, Florida with her Championship since Naomi was able to force her to tap both at WrestleMania and the following night on SmackDown Live, which led to Bliss moving over to the Raw brand, where she has been majorly successful over the past 18 months.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Alexa Bliss
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Ranking The 5 Greatest Alexa Bliss Matches Of All Time
RELATED STORY
5 Best "Team Little Big" Moments: Braun Strowman & Alexa...
RELATED STORY
6 things you didn't know about Alexa Bliss
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Alexa Bliss can become a future WWE Hall of...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Alexa Bliss is better than Charlotte Flair
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Alexa Bliss is the epitome of a perfect heel 
RELATED STORY
10 rare photos of Alexa Bliss you might not have seen
RELATED STORY
Ronda Rousey versus Alexa Bliss: A fanfiction Story
RELATED STORY
3 Incredible Facts You Didn't Know About Alexa Bliss' Win...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Backstage updates on Sasha Banks and...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us