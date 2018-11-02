5 of Alexa Bliss' Best Cosplay Costumes

Alexa Bliss has her own unique way of celebrating Halloween each year

Halloween is the one time of the year where it is deemed acceptable to dress up as your favorite horror movie character and scare all of your friends. Alexa Bliss has stated in a number of interviews that she and her fiance Buddy Murphy are huge horror movie fans and has been showing this off throughout her time in WWE in a not so subtle fashion.

Bliss is perhaps best known for her unique Harley Quinn cosplay, which allowed her to reach the heights of her popularity when she was first promoted to SmackDown Live following the release of Suicide Squad, but The Goddess has been throwing together some interesting cosplay ideas throughout her career and Halloween is the best time to look back and enjoy some of the costumes that you might have missed.

#5 The Riddler

Naomi managed to solve Alexa Bliss' riddle back at WrestleMania 33

Alexa Bliss is a huge fan of comic books and over the years she has been known to channel a number of characters including Ironman, whom she was known to cosplay as throughout her time in NXT, but heading into WrestleMania 33, Bliss decided to call in the help of Batman villain The Riddler.

Bliss defended the SmackDown Women's Championship on her WrestleMania debut in 2017 whilst also wearing attire that was a tribute to the Batman villain. Sadly, he was unable to give her the power that she needed to walk out of Orlando, Florida with her Championship since Naomi was able to force her to tap both at WrestleMania and the following night on SmackDown Live, which led to Bliss moving over to the Raw brand, where she has been majorly successful over the past 18 months.

