5 of CM Punk's unique achievements in WWE

CM Punk will definitely go down as one of the best WWE Superstars of this era

More than 4 years have passed since CM Punk walked out on WWE. CM Punk can be considered as one of the most charismatic superstars of the current era. He knew how to tell his stories, how to get the WWE Universe involved in what he was doing in the ring, cut effective promos, deliver epic matches, etc.

CM Punk quit WWE in 2014 during the Raw after Royal Rumble. There are many speculations with regards what led CM Punk to take such a big step in the middle of an ongoing show. CM Punk was scheduled to appear on Raw, and his departure caused several WrestleMania season plans to be re-written.

CM Punk was supposed to re-start his feud with Triple H, as it started becoming evident with his feuds against Corporate Kane and The Shield. CM Punk and Triple H’s rivalry would have culminated in a match at WrestleMania, but as you all may remember, CM Punk's departure resulted in him getting replaced in the feud against The Authority by Daniel Bryan who was then forced to pull double duty at WrestleMania 30.

Although CM Punk’s career didn’t end as well as it started in 2006, you can’t deny his stardom. CM Punk accomplished so much in less than 8 years that it makes you wonder how much more he could have achieved had he stayed for a few more years. Here we discuss 5 unique accomplishments of CM Punk in WWE.

#5 Longest reigning WWE Champion of the modern era

CM Punk remains one of the longest reigning World Champions

It would be better to start off the list with the most obvious pick. CM Punk defeated Alberto Del Rio at Survivor Series 2011 to become the WWE Champion for the 2nd time in his career.

CM Punk then held the title for over 14 months. CM Punk’s title reign lasted 434 days, and during his reign, he feuded with several superstars of the past and present - including The Rock, Chris Jericho, John Cena, Dolph Ziggler, Daniel Bryan, etc. His reign ended at Royal Rumble 2013 when he was defeated by The Rock.

CM Punk’s 434-day reign made him the longest reigning World Champion in the modern era. CM Punk also became the first superstar in over 20 years to start and end a year as the World Champion without ever losing the title in-between.

CM Punk’s record reign was surpassed in 2018 by Brock Lesnar as he held onto the Universal Title for over 500 days, but Lesnar wrestled as a part-timer who didn’t need to appear every week. Whereas CM Punk showed up every week, and even defended the title at live events, therefore CM Punk's reign does hold more value.

