5 of the best pro wrestlers in the world at the moment

Shikhar Goyal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.36K   //    08 Aug 2018, 13:30 IST

WWE Monday Night Raw In Las Vegas
Vince McMahon - WWE boss

Pro Wrestling has emerged as a vast and popular sport in the world.

It is everywhere. For example - Independent Wrestling with promotions like Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Evolve Wrestling, PWG and many more. There are also Major promotions like TNA (now Impact Wrestling) and the world's biggest wrestling promotion - WWE.

They all consist of great wrestlers who can put on classics matches. But only a few wrestlers can be labelled 'the best'.

Here are five of the best pro wrestlers in the world right now.

#5 Samoa Joe

<p>
Truly one of the best in the world

Samoa is undoubtedly one of the best wrestlers, not only in WWE but in all of pro wrestling.

He already made a name for himself on the Independent Wrestling circuit before even arriving in TNA or WWE. He till date holds the record for the longest reign as ROH World Champion.

He is also a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion, 5 time TNA X-Division Champion, TNA Television Champion and a 2-time TNA World Tag Team Champion. His rivalry with Kurt Angle is still considered one of the best rivalries in TNA history.

Also, he is a former 2-time NXT Champion and Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic winner (2015). He is the only wrestler in WWE to have three 5 star matches.

Samoa Joe is currently 39, but it doesn't seem like age has slowed him down. He is still a perfect combination of technique, speed, submission and power (and also great mic skills). All of these attributes make Samoa Joe one of the best wrestlers in the world right now.

#4 Johnny Gargano

<p>
The best wrestler on NXT

Johnny Gargano is truly a gem. He is truly the best wrestler on the NXT roster, and one of the best wrestlers in the world.

Johnny Gargano is a former Evolve Tag Team Champion (with Drew McIntyre) and NXT Tag Team Champion. He won the Match of The Year award in 2016 for the match between The Revival and DIY.

He has one of the best technical and submission skill sets in the world at the moment. He is certainly one of the most beloved wrestlers in professional wrestling. He possesses rare skills. 

That is why he became a part of the first NXT 5 star match as well as gave WWE their first 5 star match in seven years against Andrade "Cien" Almas.

He gave another 5 star match against Tommaso Ciampa, this made him the first WWE wrestler to have two 5 star matches in a year in a WWE ring. He was also praised by Shawn Michaels for his skills and passion for wrestling.

He does not have a great championship list, but the fans have faith in him and also believe he will become a future champion in WWE for sure. He is just 30, so he has a bright future ahead of him.

