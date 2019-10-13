5 of the biggest botches and mistakes this week in WWE (October 6-13)

There were many botches this week

It was quite a stacked week of wrestling again this week since WWE presented Hell in a Cell as well as RAW, NXT and SmackDown and AEW was live on TNT with Dynamite. Both companies opt to send out their product live, which brings with it a number of issues that both WWE and AEW have fallen foul to recently.

Hell in a Cell was an incredible show aside from the ending, which lead to many fans sharing their disappointment on Social Media. AEW took the opportunity to kick WWE whilst they were down and threw a number of shots at the company on Wednesday night before WWE themselves were able to respond with the start of their draft on Friday night.

It was a week of immense pressure for many wrestlers and it appears that this lead to a number of botches and mistakes.

#5 Kushida's issue with the ropes

Walter destroyed Kushida this week on NXT

NXT has become a live show on The USA Network over the past few weeks, which has allowed the company to extend the show to two hours and bring in NXT UK stars. These stars include the NXT UK Champion Walter, who has recently developed an issue with Kushida.

The two men put their undefeated records on the line this week when they went head to head but it was Walter who came out on top. The match was one of the stand out matches of the year, but it did see quite an interesting botch from Kushida when he springboarded onto the rope before slipping back into the ring.

Walter's quick thinking was able to save the botch, but it was evident that it wasn't what Kushida originally had in mind when he was kicked in the fact following the mistake.

