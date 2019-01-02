×
5 of the Biggest Botches of 2018

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Feature
2.22K   //    02 Jan 2019, 03:55 IST

There have been some impressive botches on WWE TV over the past 12 months
The new year is finally here, which means that WWE can close the door on 2018 and everything that came along with it. Whilst the company worked hard to make some of the most memorable moments over the past 12 months, there are some that have remained memorable for all the wrong reasons.

Brie Bella and Nia Jax have had a shocking year when it comes to botches, whilst Titus O'Neil was actually able to cash in on one of the biggest botches of the year by creating and selling merchandise based on his accident at The Greatest Royal Rumble.

There are a huge number of memorable botches from 2018, but here is a list of just five that many of the WWE Universe will look back on and remember fondly.

#5. The Undertaker and John Cena at WrestleMania 34

Undertaker and John Cena botched a huge spot at WrestleMania 34
The Undertaker and John Cena finally collided at WrestleMania 34 last year after months of uncertainty but no one expected two of the biggest stars in the company to have such a huge botch in their WrestleMania match.

It appears that The Deadman was going for the Big Boot when John Cena reacted before it actually hit and when he bumped the move he was actually miles away from the target. This isn't a usual thing for Cena, but as Taker's career has pushed on over the past few years, there have been more botches in his matches, something that was highlighted last year when there was a major botch in his WrestleMania main event match against Roman Reigns.

Here is the botch for the ones of us who don't remember it from all the way back in April.

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
