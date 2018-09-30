5 of the biggest unsolved WWE mysteries

There are a number of WWE mysteries that may never be solved

WWE has been a weekly TV show for more than 25 years and there has been an interesting amount of storylines in that period of time. Many fans have picked up on the fact that some storylines never actually had an ending or there was no answer to some of the biggest mysteries.

Whilst the anonymous General Manager of Monday Night Raw was revealed to have been Hornswoggle and it was Rikishi all along, there have been many other mysteries that never had an actual ending and the answer has bugged the WWE Universe for a number of years.

There are hundreds of mysteries from the world of WWE and here are just five that continue to keep us up at night.

#5 What was in Shane's lockbox?

What did Shane McMahon have on his father?

Back in February 2016, the WWE Universe was given one of the best moments in the history of the company when Shane McMahon returned to pour water all over his sister's celebrations. Shane was able to use the fact that WWE's ratings were struggling at the time to his advantage by blaming Stephanie's management style, before beginning to blackmail his father.

Shane seemingly had some kind of lockbox and a deep dark secret that allowed him to push for control of the company. Vince agreed if he had a match at WrestleMania, which turned out to be against The Undertaker inside Hell in a Cell, a match that he lost but was still able to go on to become one of the Commissioners of WWE's two main shows.

It seemed as though McMahon was set to blackmail his father for some time about this lockbox, but the idea was suddenly dropped and two years later we are no closer to finding out what Vince's darkest secret was.

