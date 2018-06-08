5 of the funniest moments in wrestling

We witnessed Stone Cold spray beer. We witnessed the Cobra versus the Mandible Claw. What else could we witness?

Brad Phillips ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 07:09 IST

Santino Marella was perhaps one of the funniest characters. in WWE

Throughout history, bloopers have occurred on almost all forms of media. Nearly every year there are television shows dedicated to reels of bloopers and funny moments. In WWE wrestlers can usually improvise.

However, there have been incidents both intentional and unintentional which were pure comedy gold.

The WWE Universe remembers when Steve Austin showered the McMahon family with a beer truck.

Moreover, fans remember Santino Marella's funny tea party with Sheamus. Regardless of who is involved WWE always affords decent comedy. Therefore, it is worth looking back on those classic moments.

Here are five of the funniest moments in wrestling.

#5 Kurt Angle and the Milk Truck Incident

Kurt Angle spraying the Alliance

Kurt Angle has had an excellent career, which is going strong as he currently performs as the Raw General Manager. However, it is his comedy which most fans remember. Combined with his excellent ring skills Angle is arguably one of the best performers in WWE.

It was in 2001 that WWE was battling the Alliance (WCW & ECW). On an episode of Raw, the famous 'Milk-O-Mania' incident occurred.

Inside the ring, Stone Cold received praise from Stephanie McMahon and varied Alliance members. However, the segment was about to improve. Angle would interrupt riding in a Milk truck.

The segment was reminiscent of Stone Cold's previous beer truck segment with the McMahon family.

Angle's interruption was spectacularly entertaining and memorable, being more than 17 years ago.

Arguably the funniest part was when he doused everyone with Milk, see the video below. Then Angle climbed on the truck with tow milk cartons and parodied Austin's beer salute. Angle mentioned the speech in his recent Hall of Fame speech.