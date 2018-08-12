5 of The Rock's Greatest WWE matches

The Great One has been involved in a lot of great matches over the years

People today might know Dwayne Johnson as the action movie star whose mere presence can turn any mediocre movie into a blockbuster, but before the bright lights of Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson was known by his alter ego of 'The Rock', as he laid the smack on WWE Superstars for years.

Very few people have excelled in two very different industries like The Rock has. He was the biggest star in the WWE, and he now is the biggest star in Hollywood. But nobody should be surprised as The Rock's charisma was clear for all to see even back in his WWE days.

He is arguably the best on the mic in WWE history. But that does not mean that the self proclaimed 'Great One' was just talk. He knew how to back it up in the ring as well.

Here are what we think are the five greatest matches of The Rock.

#5 The Rock vs Chris Jericho (No Mercy 2001)

Chris Jericho puts The Rock in the Walls of Jericho

The Rock's genius lies in his adaptability to any situation that he finds himself in. On this night, he found himself in a situation where the crowd was dying to see Chris Jericho finally win the big one. The two men used the emotions of the red hot St. Louis crowd to their advantage, and created a masterpiece.

And when Chris Jericho did finally score the pin to win the WCW Championship, it was absolute madness. Jim Ross was on the top of his game as well, and not even an annoying interference from Stephanie McMahon could ruin this match.

#4 The Rock vs The Undertaker vs Kurt Angle (Vengeance 2002)

This match was a masterpiece

Three of the greatest of all time were on top of their game, and delivered one of the greatest triple threat matches in history. It was end to end action from start to finish. The three men exchanged finishers as the fans were left guessing who would take the win.

The match also features a great last stretch that is sure to leave fans on the edge of their seats even to this day.

