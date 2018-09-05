5 of The Shield's greatest enemies

The Shield seemingly has a LOT of enemies

The Shield is arguably one of the WWE's biggest ever babyface factions, at least in terms of modern-day WWE. The trio of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose are incredibly over with the WWE Universe.

However, every good guy or good team should I say, needs an adversary, an arch-nemesis someone to play off against. Batman has the Joke, Spider-Man has the Green Goblin and The Shield... Well, The Shield actually has quite a few bad guys.

So, let's take a look at five of the Shield's greatest enemies, the WWE Superstars who have given 'The Hounds of Justice' a truly worthy adversary!

#5. The Wyatt Family

The biggest tag-team match of its time!

The Shield vs The Wyatt Family will go down as one of the greatest and biggest tag-team feuds in modern WWE history with both teams being incredibly over at the time. It was also something that everyone wanted to see from the moment both teams existed, so it was great when the WWE pulled the trigger.

The image of both teams stood across the ring from each other at Elimination Chamber 2014 was enough to garner 'This is awesome' chants from the fans before a punch had been thrown.

Sure, this wasn't a prolonged and consistent rivalry, it was simply one match but it felt incredibly important and huge. Plus it's made even more special by the fact we'll probably never see it ever again.

