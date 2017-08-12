5 of the shortest matches in SummerSlam history

@jaydeeLR by J. Carpenter Top 5 / Top 10 12 Aug 2017, 23:44 IST

The Ultimate Warrior made quick work of the open challenge at Summerslam 1988!

With just a matter of days remaining until this year's annual Summerslam kicks off, fans are excited for what could be one of the best events in quite some time. Not only will we see Brock Lesnar defend his WWE Universal Championship in a fatal 4-way match, but we will also see other great matches such as Finn Balor taking on Bray Wyatt, AJ Styles defending his U.S. Title against Kevin Owens and Jinder Mahal putting his WWE Championship on the line against Shinsuke Nakamura. These are just a few of the matches that will take place in Brooklyn, on August 20th.

If you take a look back at the history of Summerslam, there have been some absolutely epic confrontations. But there have also been some matches that ended in record time. Today we will take a look back at the shortest matches in Summerslam history.

#5 Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Yokozuna — Summerslam 1996

Austin escaped with his life and a victory!

Prior to the official start of the 1996 Summerslam main card, there was a 30-minute free-for-all broadcast. This is known commonly today as the pay-per-view pre-show. Well, in 1996, Stone Cold Steve Austin faced off against Yokozuna, prior to the start of the Summerslam broadcast.

There was not a lot of action worth mentioning in this match. However, in the closing moments, Yokozuna attempted to hit Austin with a Bonzai Drop but failed, which resulted in the top rope breaking.

There's not any actual exclusive footage of this match in existence, but when it was all said and done, Austin walked away with the victory over the big guy in one of the shortest matches in Summerslam history.

Total time: 1 minute, 52 seconds