5 of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's most shocking moments

Vince McMahon

On this day in August 24 1945, a young baby boy was born. Little did anyone know at the time that the infant would grow up to become a billionaire businessman, responsible for one of the most popular entertainment companies on the planet.

That's right, today is Vince McMahon's 73rd birthday. The WWE Chairman has done a lot in those 73 years, both on and off screen.

To celebrate, lets take a look at 5 of the most shocking moments involving the birthday boy.

#1 The champion of the board

Vince with the WWF Championship

Year 1999 was a defining year for Triple H. After ditching D-Generation X, the star now calling himself 'The Game', finally achieved his dream - capturing the WWF Championship the night after SummerSlam.

But despite this, The Game's reign would not last long. After verbally berating future mother in law Linda McMahon on RAW, Vince (who had not been seen for weeks) returned, defending his wife's honor.

The next night on SmackDown, The Game was forced to put the title on the line, but got to choose his opponent. Seeing an easy target, HHH picked the boss, but wasn't prepared for the upset of a lifetime, as Vince McMahon (albeit with help) defeated The King of Kings to win the gold.

Some fans loved it, some fans hated it. But it was truly a shocking moment.

#2 McMahon 3:16

Stone Cold and Vince

WrestleMania X-Seven was a truly exceptional event. Seen by many as the greatest pay per view ever, the show was the culmination of years of Attitude Era popularity.

Earlier in the night, Vince had faced his own son Shane (a shocking moment in its own right), falling short to the prodigal son.

When asked about the main event (The Rock vs Austin), Vince promised something shocking, and boy did he deliver.

With both men down, McMahon strutted to the ring, and in a moment no one could've predicted, helped his greatest nemesis capture the WWF Championship, in Austin's home state of Texas no less.

Jim Ross put it best;

"Stone Cold is shaking hands with Satan himself!"

