5 oldest WWE champions In History

Since the beginning of time wrestling has captured the imaginations of fans around the globe from the territory days, with its humbling beginnings, to sold-out arenas around the globe. Wrestling assimilated itself to the mainstream.

Although some consider wrestling to be a young athlete's game, there have been WWE Superstars who have been successful even at their latter part of their career.

From Ric Flair to AJ Styles, there have been Superstars upwards of 40 years of age who have won the WWE Championship.

Here is the list of five of the oldest Superstars to have won the WWE Championship.

(This list is updated till July 28th, 2018)

(Note: Only the WWE Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, and Universal Championship are taken into consideration in this list)

#5 Bob Backlund - 45 years

Bob Backlund

Younger fans may not know of Bob Backlund, a legend of the wrestling business and a WWE Hall of Famer. Backlund's pro wrestling career lasted more than three decades and has the record for the second longest reign of the WWE/WWF Championship.

Backlund returned to the WWE in 1992, and in 1994 he was involved in a Old Generation vs. New Generation match against Bret Hart and a feud began between the two. Later in the year, at Survivor Series, Backlund and Hart faced off in a match with a unique stipulation.

In this match, the wrestler can win the match only if the opponent's valet throws in the towel. Backlund's valet was Bret's brother, Owen Hart, while Bret's valet was Davey Boy Smith.

Backlund put Bret in a crossface chickenwing, and with Davey Boy Smith hurt after an attack by Owen, Owen feigned concern and asked his parents, who were ringside, to throw in the towel. Bret and Owen's mother, Helen, threw in the towel and Bret lost the match.

Backlund won his second WWF World Heavyweight Champion after defeating Bret Hart at the age of 45 years.

