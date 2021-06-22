5 opponents for Bianca Belair after WWE Hell in a Cell 2021

At WWE Hell in a Cell 2021, Bianca Belair faced Bayley inside the devilish structure. The champion had her work cut out for her as Bayley was not ready to go down too easily. The two had what was possibly the best match of the night after they opened the show.

Bianca Belair and Bayley had been feuding for an extraordinarily long time before they finally faced each other in the cell. After the match, Belair said that she would never forgive Bayley, but after having defeated her multiple times, hopefully, the feud is at an end.

Now Bianca Belair will need a new opponent for herself and her SmackDown Women’s Championship after Hell in a Cell. There are quite a few women on the roster who could challenge for the title at the moment.

The article will talk about five women who could realistically challenge Bianca Belair for her SmackDown Women’s title next.

#5 Sasha Banks could ask for a rematch against Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair defeated Sasha Banks to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion at WrestleMania.

Sasha Banks is one of the top names in the world of wrestling right now. Be it in the women’s division or otherwise, Banks is quite well known. Since losing to Bianca Belair, Banks has been conspicuous by her absence from WWE for the better part of quite a few weeks now.

When Banks eventually returns to the roster again, she will need a feud for her to pick up, and what better match could there be than a rematch against Bianca Belair.

It would be perfect for both women as it would give Belair a chance to prove that she didn’t win thanks to a fluke while it would also give Sasha Banks another run in the main title scene.

The two women have a lot of chemistry together as well, as their match at WrestleMania proved. Whether this match happens or not, Belair and Banks together would be magic once again for the WWE Universe.

