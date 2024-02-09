5 opponents for Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania 40 - Major title pursuit, big-time match with top star who recently returned?

WWE WrestleMania 40 is rapidly approaching. The Road to WrestleMania began following the 2024 Royal Rumble Match, but it is especially in-gear following the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event that took place last night.

Several massive names were present for the event. This includes The Rock, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Big E, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, and Triple H. In addition to those phenomenal talents, Bianca Belair was also one of the key stars.

The EST spoke to the audience and to the cameras about WrestleMania 40 and her goals. She intends to be at The Show of Shows. Not only that, but Belair wishes to keep her undefeated streak at the event intact.

For now, it remains to be seen if she can pull that off. The first step in discovering if the streak can continue is finding out who Belair's opponent will be. In this article, we article will look at a handful of possible options for The EST to clash with.

Below are five opponents for Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania 40

#5. Tiffany Stratton could be an incredible opponent for Belair

Tiffany Stratton at NXT Deadline.

Tiffany Stratton is one of the most complete performers in WWE today. This is despite the fact that she has only been an active competitor for a handful of years. Tiffany debuted in the company on NXT and NXT Level Up, but has rapidly improved in the time since then.

The Buff Barbie recently made her WWE main roster debut. She signed with Nick Aldis' Friday Night SmackDown and proceeded to trash talk the likes of Michin, Shotzi, and Bianca Belair. She then defeated Michin in singles competition.

Given that Tiffany and Bianca already had a face-to-face confrontation, a WrestleMania match certainly doesn't feel impossible. Since Bianca was likely meant to battle Charlotte Flair, so who better than the woman many believe is the next Charlotte?

#4. Jade Cargill vs. Bianca Belair is a dream match

Expand Tweet

Jade Cargill is the hottest free agent in all of WWE. While Bron Breakker is also highly sought after, Jade has been getting the attention of every General Manager in the company since she signed with the promotion last fall.

The jacked performer made her official in-ring WWE debut in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. While she didn't win, Cargill did make it to the final three. Notably, she had an epic stand off with Bianca Belair that electrified the audience.

Given the excitement that was produced by the audience just by having the two staring each other down, a match between the pair will tear the roof off of whatever building it takes place in.

#3 & #2. The Kabuki Warriors, She could challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

Expand Tweet

Asuka and Kairi Sane are two of the most decorated female stars in WWE. The pair are the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, but Kairi is a former NXT Women's Champion and Asuka has held essentially every title available to her.

The Kabuki Warriors are currently part of the Damage CTRL faction. They are also allied with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Prior to this past Friday, Bayley was also part of the group, but the trio of Asuka, Kairi, and IYO attacked her.

The reigning champions will need challengers for WrestleMania. While Bayley pursues IYO, Bianca could chase after her long-time rivals Asuka and Kairi. Who knows, Belair could even potentially team up with Jade Cargill as a superteam nobody expected to unite.

#1. Bianca could battle Liv Morgan if neither has a match for the show

Liv Morgan at Elimination Chamber 2023

Liv Morgan is one of WWE's most popular and most talented performers. She is a former Women's Tag Team Champion and Smackdown Women's Champion. She also won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match in 2022.

The talented performer has actually been away from the ring for quite some time. She was injured last year but returned in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Morgan has since made it clear that her goal since coming back to WWE TV is revenge on Rhea Ripley.

The EST and Liv clashing would be a lot of fun. They were both in the closing moments of the Women's Royal Rumble Match this year. They're also both likely competing in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. The two battling it out after likely failing both big matches could be fun.

