5 opponents for Charlotte Flair in 2023

Charlotte Flair had a great first five months in WWE this year. However, she hasn't appeared on television since her defeat to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. As such, she won't be topping anyone's list of the best wrestlers in 2022, which is an almighty shame.

While she was away, Flair tied the knot with Andrade El Idolo. We assume that since the festivities are well and truly in the past, she is preparing to return to wrestling. The landscape of the women's roster in WWE has undergone plenty of changes in her absence, which means she will be stepping into unfamiliar territory.

However, The Queen is an elite in-ring competitor and will be eager to conquer this challenge. She will be looking to make 2023 her year and rise above the rest of her peers. To do so, the multi-time Women's Champion will have to knock off some of the best names in WWE today.

Let's take a look at five opponents Charlotte Flair should face in 2023 to truly have a spectacular year.

#5 On our list of opponents Charlotte Flair should fight in 2023: Candice LeRae

LeRae versus Flair would be a banger

Like Charlotte Flair, Candice LeRae is one of the finest female wrestlers on the planet. Throughout their long careers, the two have never crossed paths, which means WWE has a banger of a matchup on their hands. They should pull the trigger on it and have them do battle in 2023.

LeRae's return to WWE has seen her work her way up the totem pole to become one of the top babyfaces on the roster. A collision with Flair would give her the best and most significant feud of her stint so far. The Queen playing the heel to The Poison Pixie's lovable underdog would make for some compelling television.

#4 Roxanne Perez

Perez should get the chance to fight the best

This is a bit of a left-field choice, but why not? Roxanne Perez won the NXT Women's Championship this week on NXT. In doing so, she ended the long and acclaimed run of Mandy Rose, ushering in a new era for the brand.

Perez has proven time and again that she possesses wrestling acumen beyond her years. A battle with someone like Charlotte Flair will allow her to test herself at the highest level. This may not go the 21-year-old's way, but it would be a valuable learning experience for her. If it is for a title, it would be that much sweeter.

#3 Rhea Ripley

Charlotte Flair would do well to know that the Rhea Ripley she faced years ago is now a completely different person. Since joining The Judgment Day, she has been unstoppable, annihilating her rivals and even bodyslamming male competitors.

Every time Ripley has faced Flair, it has ended in defeat for her. However, a faceoff between the two women in 2023 may have a different result. This is the strongest The Nightmare has ever looked in WWE. Having her fight the best in The Queen would be the toughest acid test possible.

#2 Becky Lynch

This segment resulted in a deeply personal feud

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are storied rivals who go way back. The two have wrestled each other countless times since arriving in WWE. However, the company should consider booking them to fight each other in 2023 given how ugly things got in 2021.

Lynch and Flair's backstage heat over a much-publicized title exchange is well-documented. The two women revealed that their relationship soured following the segment, even though they wrestled a great match afterwards. The animosity doesn't seem to have mellowed, which is exactly why WWE should have them fight again.

With Triple H at the helm, the storyline can touch on the real-life issues and evolve into a case of one-upping each other. When it comes to a head, we bet it will be one of the best matches of 2023.

#1 Bianca Belair

Since her rise to the top, Bianca Belair has been on a Four Horsewomen-killing spree. She has soundly defeated Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch. Charlotte Flair is the fourth and final member on her hit list, and WWE should give us that battle in 2023.

Belair has been one of the most dominant Women's Champions in recent times. As such, we feel Flair will have something to say about that. Ric Flair's daughter is wrestling royalty and will no doubt be scoffing at the idea of a challenger to her throne.

A match between the two powerhouses has to take place in the next 12 months. Whoever wins will be adding a significant feather to their cap. The EST taking on The Queen will be for bragging rights, but if WWE can make it a deeply personal feud, we will throw all our money at them.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes