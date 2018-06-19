5 Opponents for AJ Styles after Money in the Bank

Who will step up to the Phenomenal One?

Mohit Kushwaha CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jun 2018, 15:55 IST 1.98K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Styles will be looking for a new opponent on Tuesday

AJ Styles defended his WWE Championship for the seventh PPV in a row and came out on top once again. His feud with Shinsuke Nakamura was termed as a dream feud but has been underwhelming for the most part. However, both these talented individuals produced a clinic at MITB. They wrestled each other in a Last Man Standing match, in what was their best match in this feud.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

AJ Styles' run with the WWE Championship has not reached the levels of his 2016 when he battled against the likes of Dean Ambrose, John Cena and Dolph Ziggler. This run has seen him face Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, and finally Shinsuke Nakamura. Smackdown has a plethora of heels in its roster waiting to step up to AJ.

AJ Styles is one of the best Superstars in WWE today, and WWE is leaving no stone unturned in order to treat him like one. Styles' heel run was one of the best in recent years, and WWE will be hoping that this run with the title reaches the same level.

Styles is a major fan-favourite, and along with Seth Rollins and Daniel Bryan, is one of the best babyfaces on the roster. Styles has been carrying Smackdown Live on his back for over two years now, and completely deserves a long run with the championship.

We look at five possible opponents for AJ Styles following MITB!

#5 Andrade Cien Almas

Could Almas make SDL tranquilo ?

Almas may have transitioned from NXT to the main roster only a few weeks ago, but he has already shown glimpses of his talented persona. Almas fought in the first ever five-star match in WWE in over seven years and proved his mettle in the ring against a variety of opponents in NXT.

Almas is relatively new to the roster, and pushing him directly to the main-event picture may seem preposterous. However, Almas has all the tools to become the top heel on SmackDown Live, and a short feud with the Face that Runs the Place may help him achieve that.

The quality of matches between Almas and Styles will leave everyone jaw-dropping and that's a guarantee!