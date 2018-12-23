5 Opponents for AJ Styles at Wrestle Mania

AJ Styles is approaching his third Wrestle Mania

It has been quite a phenomenal year for AJ Styles. Forgive the cliche but how else do you describe a year in which Styles has reigned as WWE Champion for 371 days, a year full of dream matches with Brock Lesnar, Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe, and Daniel Bryan. Styles is unlikely to regain his title by Wrestle Mania, which begs the question of what the Phenomenal One will be doing on the grandest stage of them all.

Styles has is heading into his third Wrestle Mania, having competed on the grandest stage of them all against Chris Jericho, and a surprisingly good match with Shane McMahon. Here are five possible opponents for AJ Styles to face at Wrestle Mania 35.

#5 Shawn Michaels

The Phenomenal One vs. the Heart Break Kid

Not that this needs any justification, but Shawn Michaels and AJ Styles is the definition of a dream match. The great thing about wrestling is that you get to see legends of the past face the legends of today. This is the kind of match Wrestle Mania was made for; a legend that inspired many, and a superstar who made SmackDown Live the "House that AJ Styles built!"

Many fans were hoping to see this match when rumors and fan made pay per view posters surfaced over a year ago, but it was never on the table in the first place. Many doubt that this match would ever happen due to Michaels unwillingness to come out of retirement. But now that Michaels has made his in-ring return this year and is signed on or a handful of matches, there is every possibility that the Heart Break Kid marches into the House that AJ Styles built, and cranks up some Sweet Chin Music!

