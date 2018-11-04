5 Opponents for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35

This is a scene that the WWE Universe thought they'd never see again

At Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar squashed Braun Strowman to win back the Universal Championship. The match was a Trainwreck from the time the bell rang as Lesnar hit multiple F5s only for Strowman to kick out. Finally, a fifth F5 did trick for the Beast Incarnate as he became the first-ever two time Universal Champion.

Lesnar's win has enraged a lot of fans who expressed their displeasure through social media. With Lesnar's reported UFC fight against Daniel Cormier happening early next year, it is almost a given that the Beast would hold on to the red belt till Mania and in all likelihood will step into the octagon as the reigning Universal Champion. Whether or not he becomes a simultaneous two sports champion, as per by his advocate Paul Heyman, is a discussion.

Here are 5 Superstars whom the Beast Incarnate could face at WrestleMania next year:

Honourable Mention

# John Cena

The Cenation Leader has been on the hunt for that elusive 17th world title win

The 16-time World Champion pulled out of Crown Jewel at last moment and was replaced by Bobby Lashley in the WWE World Cup Tournament. Cena has been looking for that elusive 17th world title for a while now but he hasn't been successful and is currently tied with Ric Flair on the list of most World Title. While Lesnar Vs Cena isn't the most exciting match on this list but given how much how Cena has done for the company for the past one and a half decade, the man deserves one more world title match at the biggest stage of them all.

#5 Bobby Lashley

Lashley's inconsistent booking has been the biggest sore point ever since he returned to the WWE

Bobby Lashley recent run in the WWE has fallen short of expectations in a big way. The Dominator has been a victim of the company's 50-50 booking and while his pairing with Lio Rush has been praised by fans and critics, Lashley hasn't been booked the way he should be. Lashley's recent spate of losses have harmed him in a big way and with former IMPACT World Champion reportedly working injured, things aren't looking good at the moment for Lashley.

Lashley Vs Lesnar is a match that fans have been wanting to see ever since the former ECW Champion returned to the company. Lashley himself has said in various interviews that facing Lesnar was one of the reasons why he came back to the WWE and that he was really disappointed that he still hasn't been able to lock horns with the Beast. Lashley has a background in amateur Wrestling like Lesnar and has a far better record than Lesnar as a professional Mixed Martial Artist with 15 wins and only 2 losses. Lesnar Vs Lashley is a big money match and needs to happen on the biggest stage possible. Lesnar needs to face off against Lashley before he bids adieu to the WWE.

