5 opponents for Jinder Mahal to feud with in the future.

Jinder Mahal is underrated, underutilised and entering the wrong feuds. Here's who we need to see him face off with in the near future.

There could still be some hope for Jinder Mahal.

If there was ever a person to be described as a 'lower card' guy,’ it'd be Jinder Mahal. The 30-year old has had an up and down WWE career that's never really exceeded the mid-card level. At the moment he's just another undervalued wrestler that WWE refuses to accept is a star in the making. Currently, the company is in a transitional phase where it's struggling to bring find the next John Cena, instead of keeping their options open, they're stubbornly sticking to the same failed names.

Most of the time, all a wrestler needs is that one feud to act as a catalyst to their main event run. This is why if I was on the creative team I'd be looking at several names for the former 3-man band member to lock horns with.

#5 Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston signed for the WWE in 2006

I don't know what it is about the Prince of Peace but many don't seem to rate him as a wrestler. However, if you go through his discography, Mahal is a very accomplished in-ring performer. The Canadian wrestler is a seasoned veteran that has wrestled close to 100 matches in the WWE.

Mahal started his wrestling career back home in Canada, where he learned his craft for seven years before going to the FCW tryouts in 2010. He's talented and the WWE faithful need to be reminded of his skills by having him feud against agile wrestlers, people of an equal wrestling ability.

Kofi Kingston is the perfect opponent to bring Jinder Mahal out from the outskirts of the lower card into the upper parts of the show. Kingston is a veteran that has faced the elites of the business and brought out the best in all of them. As part of the New Day, he's still one of the most prominent acts on the show that regularly gets a reaction from the crowd. He would breathe back life into the Mahal character by placing many eyes on him.