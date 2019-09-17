5 Best opponents for new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 666 // 17 Sep 2019, 06:14 IST

The Revival

WWE Clash of Champions saw both brand's Tag Team Championships change hands, as the team of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode defeated Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman to capture Raw gold, and The Revival defeated The New Day to become the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Not only did The Revival win the tag titles at Clash of Champions, but in so doing they became the first team in the history of WWE to win the RAW, SmackDown and NXT tag team titles.

Following the big Clash of Champions title win for The Revival, let's take a look at five of the best opponents that could challenge Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder for their newly won tag team titles.

#5 Heavy Machinery

Otis

The Revival brand themselves as "top guys" in WWE, and one of the reasons why they would be accurate in that assessment is because they are not only excellent in-ring wrestlers, but they are very talented entertainers as well.

WWE fans got their first taste of The Revival's in-ring abilities when the team dominated the tag team division in NXT.

While they have not found as much success on the main roster in WWE, they have earned numerous accolades since requesting their releases from the company before their latest push.

One team who could work very well with The Revival is Heavy Machinery, comprised of Otis and Tucker. When The Heavy Machinery first hit the scene on WWE TV, they were an entertaining and goofy tag team, but despite their on-screen antics and comedic nature, they were a surprisingly solid tag team, as evidenced by their run in NXT.

Should Heavy Machinery get a push on SmackDown Live, they could likely have a really fun feud with The Revival on the Blue Brand, and could provide fans with equally entertaining matches backstage segments.

