5 Opponents for Rey Mysterio on SmackDown

Top 5 / Top 10
380   //    17 Oct 2018, 09:38 IST

He's back!
He's back!

Rey Mysterio made his long-anticipated WWE return on SmackDown 1000 when he took on Shinsuke Nakamura in a dream match to qualify for the WWE World Cup at Crown Jewel.

Mysterio proved that he hadn't lost a beat when he mesmerized the audience watching with his slick, old-school lucha libre. He's a master of innovative offence and he displayed that in full power on SmackDown 1000.

He had a nice match with Nakamura and it ended in a clean finish when he hit the 619 and a springboard splash on to the United States Champion. It was a triumphant return and a great moment of nostalgia to see the former world champion back in action.

It's a great move on WWE's part to have him on the SmackDown Live roster rather than RAW. The main event scene on RAW is quite packed and there's little doubt that he would be underutilised over there.

SmackDown Live is the land of opportunity, as Shane McMahon loves to say. It's true because it presents an opportunity for Rey Mysterio to go up against plenty of dream opponents on the blue brand. Let's take a look at the five best opponents for Mysterio on SmackDown.

#5 Andrade 'Cien' Almas

Image result for andrade cien almas smackdown

Andrade 'Cien' Almas is the future of SmackDown Live and WWE. There's no denying it. For a long time, WWE tried to find the next big Latino star to succeed Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero but was unsuccessful, especially with Alberto Del Rio.

They finally found a talented young Latino upstart in Andrade 'Cien' Almas. The match with Rey Mysterio is inevitable and it's going to serve Almas great good in the future. As Mysterio did with Del Rio, it will be a passing of the torch moment to see Almas beat the master of the 619.

Book it, WWE!

1 / 5 NEXT
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Rohit is an avid wrestling fan and aspiring Sports Psychologist.
