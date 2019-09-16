5 possible opponents for WWE Champion Kofi Kingston after Clash of Champions 2019

The New Day's star reign as Champion continued with a win over Randy Orton

The incredible title reign of Kofi Kingston continued last night when the New Day star defeated Randy Orton to retain the WWE Championship. In a feud a decade in the making, Orton pulled out all his classic tricks (including an attempted punt) to become a 14-time World Champion, but that wasn't enough for Kingston, who retained after Trouble in Paradise.

With Orton coming up short once again, it's likely that a new challenger will be needed for the New Day star, whose reign as WWE Champion will soon enter its sixth month after he won the gold from Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania.

Here are five WWE Superstars who could challenge the WWE Champion Kofi Kingston after Clash of Champions.

#5 Rey Mysterio

Mysterio completed the WWE Grand Slam this year with his US Title win

Rey Mysterio may be a Monday Night RAW Superstar for the moment, but it's safe to say that the Master of the 619's best matches were whilst he was on team blue. A legend of the business, Mysterio has done it all in WWE, being a Grand Slam champion, as well as being a former Royal Rumble winner.

With the upcoming WWE draft next month, Mysterio could once again find himself on SmackDown and challenging for the WWE Title. A former two-time World Heavyweight Champion, Mysterio held the WWE Championship briefly in 2011, in a reign that lasted less than a day.

Despite his age, Mysterio has shown in his recent return to the company he can still fly around the ring, just like the reigning champion Kofi. A battle of the high flyers could be exactly what WWE needs to get new viewers tuning in when SmackDown moves to FOX on October 4.

