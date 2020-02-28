5 opponents "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt could face after losing the Universal Championship

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

What's next for The Fiend?

So, it happened. Our worst fears have come true. The Fiend lost the Universal Championship to Goldberg at Super ShowDown in pretty lackluster fashion.

While how it happened was questionable, Bray Wyatt's alter-ego might be better off without the title. It makes more sense for him to do the hunting without a target around his neck in the form of a championship.

There is still so much left for The Fiend to achieve in WWE, with a lot of unfinished business to get to. The purpose of this character is to get back at those who wronged Wyatt in the past. Maybe that's where we are heading.

The Fiend looked lost and desperate against Goldberg, an opponent he never faced before. But now that it's over, we could see him tangle with some familiar faces from his past.

Wyatt's WrestleMania match seems to be set in stone, as you will see, but there are many options for him after the Show of Shows. Losing the Universal Title makes The Fiend much more dangerous, as you never know when he will strike.

Here are five opponents "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt could face after losing the Universal Championship at Super ShowDown.

#5 John Cena

This is Wyatt's likely WrestleMania match

Let's start with the obvious one. John Cena will make his WWE return on today's episode of SmackDown, with rumors running wild that he will have a major match at WrestleMania. The Fiend seems to be penciled in as his opponent.

It makes all the sense in the world for Bray Wyatt's first big feud after losing the title to be against the man who delivered him his first big loss. As we all know, The Fiend is all about 'hurting' past enemies and 'healing' from those damaging defeats.

Advertisement

Cena hasn't had a meaningful WrestleMania match in years, so this would be a redemption of sorts for him. But the big story will be The Fiend, recovering from a damaging defeat by knocking off one of the biggest stars in WWE history and finally getting his WrestleMania moment.

With John Cena conquered and WrestleMania out of the way, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt could target several different Superstars for the rest of 2020.

1 / 5 NEXT