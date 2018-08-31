5 opponents who can match up with Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair - The greatest women's champion of this generation

Charlotte Flair is unquestionably the "Queen" of the WWE Women's division. Six-time and current defending Champion, Flair is, without doubt, the most successful and greatest Women's Champion of the current era.

The question is, whether anyone can take that crown from her? This countdown looks at five women who match up well with Flair and could potentially usurp her as the number one female in WWE.

#5 Asuka

Asuka - Can she defeat Flair at the second time of asking?

Asuka has already had one high profile match with Charlotte Flair of course, at Wrestlemania 34 earlier this year.

Virtually all onlookers expected the undefeated Japanese superstar to beat Flair on that show. However, it didn't happen.

Asuka, instead lost by submission, ending her near three year unbeaten streak. It's fair to say she hasn't been the same since after losing her aura in a comical feud with Carmella and James Ellsworth post- Wrestlemania.

However, her encounter with Flair at Wrestlemania was an instant classic; one of the very best women's matches WWE has produced on the main roster.

Asuka undoubtedly is more than a match for Flair. She just needs some character development and a sustained period of rebuilding before she takes another crack at her. There's a good chance that, at the next time of asking. she can be successful.

#4 Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch - Likely to clash with Flair at Hell in a Cell

Becky Lynch is set to collide in a blockbuster feud with Charlotte Flair after turning heel on her following their SummerSlam match which also included then-Champion Carmella.

After Flair defeated her and Carmella, a jealous Lynch took out her frustrations on the new champion.

An angry Lynch looks to be every bit the match for Flair, and the talented former Smackdown World Champion could well be the one to dethrone her as Champion.

Lynch has defeated Flair before, most recently in June, after Flair had lost her title to Carmella. Lynch has the tools to defeat the "Queen". Flair will have her work cut out when they clash again.

