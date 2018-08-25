Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Opponents Who Can Match Up With Ronda Rousey

Brandon Lasher
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
25 Aug 2018, 13:00 IST

She has won the Raw Women's Championship. Now what?
When Ronda Rousey destroyed Alexa Bliss within five minutes at this year’s Summerslam a lot of things went through my wrestling mind. The most common thought I had was a very simple “Now what?”.

I mean the rise to the top of the Raw Women’s Division was pretty easy for Ronda. She has had a grand total of four televised matches in the WWE. But within four months of her debut, she has already won the biggest title she can possibly get in the Women’s Division with her Raw Women’s Championship. If she can destroy the five-time Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss so easily and quickly, what still remains for Ronda to do in the WWE?

I think that Ronda clearly deserves some better opponents. In creating this list, I didn’t really pay too much attention in building my list to the respective brand of the potential opponent. I mean we have major upcoming events in “Evolution”, “Survivor Series” and “Royal Rumble”, that could certainly switch the deck of superstars. Since a Ronda match will be near the main event at every single show, she will need to be against a quality and credible opponent.

With all this in my mind, I present my list of the top five opponents who can match up with Ronda Rousey:

#5 Nia Jax

It is time for Nia's rematch.
What has happened to Nia Jax? I mean she seems to have just vanished after losing her mandatory rematch with Alexa Bliss at Extreme Rules. However, she does have some unfinished business with Ronda Rousey.

Ronda has had only three singles matches on WWE television. The best one is clearly her encounter with Nia Jax at Money in the Bank. The mix of Nia’s size and strength with Ronda’s unique skill set led to a very fun match. It was a good match that didn’t have a clean ending and that could easily lead to a well-deserved rematch for both superstars.

