5 Opponents who could dethrone Pete Dunne

The reigning UK Champion Pete Dunne

British wrestling has progressed immensely in the last few years. Fans have witnessed the birth of the UK Championship and the brand new NXT UK, division. Set to air on the WWE Network this division will be exciting and afford excellent opportunities for names like; Zack Gibson, Mark Coffey, Trent Seven, Travis Banks, and others.

An exciting element of the UK division is the addition of new championships, the NXT UK Tag team, and NXT UK Women's championship. Nevertheless, it is Pete Dunne who reigns as UK Champion, the pinnacle of the division.

Pete Dunne is the current United Kingdom Champion, and for months he has beaten back competition and performed excellently on the NXT brand. However, the level of competition has seemed to dwindle. Therefore, which opponents are available?

#5 Wolfgang

Wolfgang is arguably one of the greatest British aerial heavyweights

Barry Young is a Scottish wrestler and performs under the ring name Wolfgang. He currently plies his trade in WWE NXT UK. He has worked for Insane Championship Wrestling and is a former ICW World Champion and Zero-G Champion.

During the first UK Championship tournament in 2017, Wolfgang shocked the world. He outlasted Tyson T-Bone and Trent Seven before losing to Tyler Bate in the Quarterfinals. His excellent performance led to an NXT contract. Subsequently, Wolfgang would challenge Pete Dunne in 2017 of the championship, see video below. However, was attacked by Undisputed Era. His prominence diminished until returning in the second UK Championship tournament.

Wolfgang has excellent ring credentials. He has aerial ability rarely seen with heavyweights. Moreover, his character is popular with fans. Overall, he has immense potential to be a champion. Facing Pete Dunne would be beneficial to Wolfgang and for the championship.

Could this happen soon?

