Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Options for Rey Mysterio's return to WWE

Mohit Kushwaha
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.07K   //    20 Sep 2018, 15:50 IST

Rey Mysterio is coming back!! BOOYAKA!
Rey Mysterio is coming back!! BOOYAKA!

Everyone's childhood favorite, Rey Mysterio is coming back to WWE as per reports, and the excitement among the WWE Universe could not be greater. The masked luchador who rose to global popularity in the mid 2000s, unceremoniously left full time WWE programming in 2014. A strict fitness regime and four years later, he looks to be on his way to WWE once again.

Mysterio was a household name during his first stint with WWE. He won several Championships and climbed his way to the company. His last appearance came during the fateful Royal Rumble 2018 where he made a surprise appearance at 2018 Royal Rumble and gave a nostalgic performance.

Him returning even for a short stint will entice the possibilities of several dream feuds, and we list out five such options which would tear the house down!

#5 Lucha House Party

Lucha House Party v.2?
Lucha House Party v.2?

WWE have tried to replace the masked Luchador gimmick with several wrestlers in the past, and finally led to the formation of Lucha House Party. Former United States Champion Kalisto along with Gran Metallik and Lince Dorado, ply their trade on the 205 live brand on Tuesday nights.

Rey Mysterio was one of the stalwarts of the cruiserweight division in the 90s, and him coming back to the division will be a major talking point. 205 Live lacks the star power after the likes of Austin Aries, Neville and Enzo Amore left the company.

Mysterio is a high profile name and hence WWE might be reluctant to place him on their C-show, but it will give credibility to the show which has featured amazing matches but not much fan interest to show for.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown The Shield New Day Rey Mysterio AJ Styles
Mohit Kushwaha
CONTRIBUTOR
3 heels who should win a title before 2018 ends
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Smackdown Live is better than RAW
RELATED STORY
The Best Match for each Championship at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Questions WWE Needs To Answer This Week On Raw...
RELATED STORY
WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: Predictions for every match on...
RELATED STORY
5 shocking moments at Hell in a Cell 2018
RELATED STORY
10 Booking steps for WWE Hell In A Cell 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Teams/Superstars Who Urgently Need to Switch Brands
RELATED STORY
WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: Full Match-Card Predictions &...
RELATED STORY
7 things WWE got right at Hell in a Cell 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us