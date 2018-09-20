5 Options for Rey Mysterio's return to WWE

Rey Mysterio is coming back!! BOOYAKA!

Everyone's childhood favorite, Rey Mysterio is coming back to WWE as per reports, and the excitement among the WWE Universe could not be greater. The masked luchador who rose to global popularity in the mid 2000s, unceremoniously left full time WWE programming in 2014. A strict fitness regime and four years later, he looks to be on his way to WWE once again.

Mysterio was a household name during his first stint with WWE. He won several Championships and climbed his way to the company. His last appearance came during the fateful Royal Rumble 2018 where he made a surprise appearance at 2018 Royal Rumble and gave a nostalgic performance.

Him returning even for a short stint will entice the possibilities of several dream feuds, and we list out five such options which would tear the house down!

#5 Lucha House Party

Lucha House Party v.2?

WWE have tried to replace the masked Luchador gimmick with several wrestlers in the past, and finally led to the formation of Lucha House Party. Former United States Champion Kalisto along with Gran Metallik and Lince Dorado, ply their trade on the 205 live brand on Tuesday nights.

Rey Mysterio was one of the stalwarts of the cruiserweight division in the 90s, and him coming back to the division will be a major talking point. 205 Live lacks the star power after the likes of Austin Aries, Neville and Enzo Amore left the company.

Mysterio is a high profile name and hence WWE might be reluctant to place him on their C-show, but it will give credibility to the show which has featured amazing matches but not much fan interest to show for.

