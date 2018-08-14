5 outcomes for NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV

Brad Phillips FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.10K // 14 Aug 2018, 03:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

NXT has progressed immensely in recent years

This year NXT has afforded its best entertainment to date. It provided Five-star matches, see video below. Moreover, fans would witness the introduction of a new championship and the UK division. Ultimately, NXT has delivered way ahead of expectations. Perhaps even better than Raw and SmackDown Live.

With NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV approaching the match card looks exciting. Fans will witness every championship being defended and the clash between Velveteen Dream and EC3. Moreover, Brooklyn IV will generate excitement for this years. SummerSlam event the following night. However, what can fans expect? Who will walk out as victor?

#5 Velveteen Dream will defeat EC3

Once again Dream and EC3 will steal the show

EC3 is an excellent character. Moreover, he is excellent in the ring. To understand his pure talent, watch his matches in Impact wrestling. In contrast, Velveteen Dream is perhaps the best pure talent in WWE. EC3 and Dream have extensive careers ahead of them. They could even become Hall of Famers.

At Brooklyn IV, EC3 and Dream will compete in a singles match. In recent NXT episodes, they have interacted. However, there seems no direct reason. Nevertheless, with Dream portraying the heel and EC3 the face, this match is going to be a classic.

Velveteen Dream is excellent in the ring for sure. However, his promo abilities are what makes him unique, see video below. It is reminiscent of another WWE wrestler, Goldust. Whereas, EC3 generates interest with pure wrestling talent, appearance, and aura. Their match will be intense, exciting, and valuable. Why valuable? It will serve to build the future stars of both NXT and WWE. Velveteen Dream will walk out as the victor.

1 / 5 NEXT