Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 outcomes for NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV

Brad Phillips
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.10K   //    14 Aug 2018, 03:31 IST

NXT has progressed immensely in recent years
NXT has progressed immensely in recent years

This year NXT has afforded its best entertainment to date. It provided Five-star matches, see video below. Moreover, fans would witness the introduction of a new championship and the UK division. Ultimately, NXT has delivered way ahead of expectations. Perhaps even better than Raw and SmackDown Live. 

With NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV approaching the match card looks exciting. Fans will witness every championship being defended and the clash between Velveteen Dream and EC3. Moreover, Brooklyn IV will generate excitement for this years. SummerSlam event the following night. However, what can fans expect? Who will walk out as victor? 

#5 Velveteen Dream will defeat EC3

Once again Dream and EC3 will steal the show
Once again Dream and EC3 will steal the show

EC3 is an excellent character. Moreover, he is excellent in the ring. To understand his pure talent, watch his matches in Impact wrestling. In contrast, Velveteen Dream is perhaps the best pure talent in WWE. EC3 and Dream have extensive careers ahead of them. They could even become Hall of Famers. 

At Brooklyn IV, EC3 and Dream will compete in a singles match. In recent NXT episodes, they have interacted. However, there seems no direct reason. Nevertheless, with Dream portraying the heel and EC3 the face, this match is going to be a classic. 

Velveteen Dream is excellent in the ring for sure. However, his promo abilities are what makes him unique, see video below. It is reminiscent of another WWE wrestler, Goldust. Whereas, EC3 generates interest with pure wrestling talent, appearance, and aura. Their match will be intense, exciting, and valuable. Why valuable? It will serve to build the future stars of both NXT and WWE. Velveteen Dream will walk out as the victor. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE NXT Tommaso Ciampa Ricochet WWE Network WWE Points To Note WWE Results
Brad Phillips
ANALYST
5 match predictions for NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV
RELATED STORY
NXT Spoiler: Women's Championship match set for TakeOver:...
RELATED STORY
NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 predictions
RELATED STORY
NXT News: *Spoiler* NXT title match made official for...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Latest Odds for NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Main Event For NXT Takeover: Brooklyn...
RELATED STORY
NXT Takeover Brooklyn IV: Five Potential Replacements for...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Possible Spoiler On Plans For NXT...
RELATED STORY
5 predictions for NXT TakeOver: Chicago II
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Matt Riddle's status for NXT TakeOver...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us