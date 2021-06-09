WWE RAW: 5 things that could've happened to Shayna Baszler after that bizarre ending

During this week's WWE RAW, Shayna Baszler entered Alexa's Playground, which kickstarted a bizarre series of events for the former MMA fighter.

Baszler thought confronting Alexa Bliss and her "stupid doll" would be a walk in the park. However, that couldn't be further from the truth as Bliss' creepy doll, Lilly, ended up haunting her to a point where she screamed in terror as the show went off the air.

The final moments of the segment saw Baszler confronting a mirror reflection of Lilly. Prior to that, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion was surrounded by falling set pieces from the ThunderDome, all thanks to the supernatural abilities of Alexa Bliss/Lilly.

This segment has received polarizing reviews, with some even calling it one of the worst WWE RAW endings of all time. But let's not forget that the show ended on a cliffhanger this week, meaning there are questions regarding what exactly happened to Baszler.

The follow-up to the cliffhanger could very well lead to some interesting developments. With that in mind, let's take a look at five things that could have happened to Shayna Baszler after the bizarre ending to this week's RAW.

#5 Things got back to normal for Shayna Baszler after WWE RAW

Shayna Baszler went from MMA fighter to pro wrestler to horror movie actress. Quite the range. #WWERaw — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) June 8, 2021

One of the toughest parts about booking out-of-the-box segments is having satisfying payoffs in the long run. More often than not, WWE crosses its own limits when it comes to bizarre storytelling, things go back to normal soon after, and all is forgotten.

In the case of Alexa Bliss and Shayna Baszler's segment, it's likely that the latter could be walking backstage like her usual self on next week's episode as if she wasn't traumatized by Lilly in the first place.

Sure, this would be a cheap way to resolve the cliffhanger, but judging by WWE's track record, it's an expected outcome.

