5 Outside picks to win the Royal Rumble this year

24 Jan 2020, 10:45 IST

Who could win the Royal Rumble matches this year?

The Royal Rumble PPV is this Sunday, live on the WWE Network and will feature the 30 Man and 30 Woman over the top rope annual classic. As of this writing twenty two men have been announced for the Rumble match and this leaves just eight spots remaining in the match. In the "Rumble by the numbers" video produced by WWE, the NXT brand is teased as also having competitors in this matchup.

Not to mention the tendancy to have massive returns from legends entering into the contest as a way to earn a WrestleMania title match. So far, there are six former world champions already announced for the match, including the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar himself.

While many are considering the likes of Roman Reigns, Shayna Baszler and Drew McIntyre as favourites to win the Rumble matches, we look at some outside picks who could spring a surprise and win the whole thing.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article belong to the writer and doesn't necessarily represent Sportskeeda's stand.

#5 Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston

There is nobody else in WWE more deserving of a title match with Brock Lesnar than Kofi Kingston. His Cinderella run came to a grinding hault on the Fox debut of SmackDown and he just shifted right back to the tag title scene.

What better way for Kofi to extract his revenge and have another shot at the WWE title than by eliminating Brock Lesnar and setting himself up for another underdog story at WrestleMania?

The Dreadlocked Dynamo has proven he can deliver in the biggest of spots and last year his WrestleMania bout with Daniel Bryan was certainly Match Of The Year worthy. Also to note, Fox has loved Kofi being an ambassador of the WWE and helping with marketing across their different stations.

What better way to kickoff his next story than by going on the Fox pre-game show for the Superbowl to announce which title he will be going after at the biggest stage of them all?

