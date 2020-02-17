5 outstanding moments from Finn Balor vs Johnny Gargano

Which moments stood out the most in this matchup between Balor and Gargano?

It was a match that was months in the making. Since Finn Balor's betrayal, this past October on Johnny Gargano fans have been waiting for these two men to finally face on another.

When teams were chosen for NXT TakeOver: War Games the belief by some was that Balor would team alongside the rest of the Undisputed Era while, Gargano would team alongside Tommaso Ciampa in an effort to take out the foes.

That didn't happen and Johnny TakeOver was Johnny Absent. Balor's attack left Gargano unable to compete only helping to further the build between both men and their eventual match. When it appeared as though Balor was going to defeat Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano appeared and made his way to the ring to take out Balor. After several chair shots, Balor left the ring with Gargano standing tall.

Their match at NXT TakeOver: Portland was an amazing story told by two phenomenal athletes. Which moments stood out during their first-ever matchup?

#5 Introductory package

Before the match even began the history between these men signaled for what would prove to be an interesting night

Leading up to the match between these two it was clear that the animosity between them had run deep. On one side there was a man that said he built NXT, and on the other side a man who rebuilt it after he left. It became less about who was better than whom but rather who was considered more valuable than the other. The video montage showcases how their paths eventually crossed upon.

When it appeared that Balor and Gargano along with Ciampa would be aligning to challenge the Undisputed Era something happened. A seemingly unprovoked Pele kick by Balor was all that was needed to send shockwaves through the NXT Universe.

The slow plodding Balor then proceeded to connect with his 1916 DDT onto Gargano along the rampway. Shots were fired and the feud was just getting underway between Gargano and Balor.

