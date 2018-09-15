5 pairs of WWE stars who don't like each other in real life

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 17.13K // 15 Sep 2018, 21:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Some wrestlers are forced to work together despite their real-life issues

Much like any other job in the spotlight, there are a number of wrestlers who don't actually get along. Sadly, the job is much bigger than any individual which means that some of these stars are forced to work together and have to make the best of it.

Of course, every WWE star knows how to be professional regardless of who they are facing, but many have since pointed out in interviews or on Social Media that they don't actually like each other and prefer to keep their distance when they aren't on WWE TV.

Wrestling is a cutthroat business, every star is fighting for a small number of slots which means that rivalries are going to be created backstage but regardless of how much wrestlers despise each other, they will be forced to be professional if the company gives them a storyline together.

#5 Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks

Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks have had some interesting matches

The issues between Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss have been building ever since the two first encountered one another back in NXT. Bliss was an up and coming star who was the product of WWE's Performance Center, whilst Banks had been brought in from the Indys and already had a reputation in the ring.

Whilst down in NXT, Banks broke Bliss' nose in a match and was reported to have worked quite stiff with the former Women's Champion before she was then promoted in the summer of 2015. Bliss was then promoted to the main roster and stepped up her game to the point where Banks was challenger her for the title on Raw.

Banks ripped into Alexa Bliss following her SummerSlam win last year and was then forced to drop the title a few weeks later after the company deemed that she went too far on Raw Talk. Both women have talked openly about the fact that their issues have to lead to a much more convincing rivalry, but working together has not been able to bring them any closer.

1 / 5 NEXT