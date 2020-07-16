5 Parents who managed their children in WWE

The fact that an in-ring manager is one of the most significant aspects of WWE and pro-wrestling as a whole can't be discounted. Managers have been a mainstay in this business for decades on end. They act as a mouthpiece for their clients who are not as polished on the mic as expected from them and also get involved in storylines with their respective clients. This gives birth to countless possibilities for engaging TV.

On some occasions, Superstars are lucky enough to be managed by their own parents. In this list, we will be taking a look at five WWE Superstars who were managed by their family members, or more specifically, their parents.

#5 Randy Orton (managed by Bob Orton)

Randy and Bob Orton

Randy Orton made his debut on the main roster in 2002 and it didn't take long for him to rise up the ranks and become the youngest World Champion in WWE history. At SummerSlam 2004, Orton defeated Chris Benoit for the World title and soon turned face when Triple H kicked him out of Evolution. Orton went on to target The Undertaker on the Road to WrestleMania 21. He ended up losing the match and reignited the feud months later when he made his way to SmackDown as part of the WWE Draft.

At SummerSlam 2005, Randy's father Bob Orton distracted The Undertaker during the match, aiding him in defeating The Deadman. Bob Orton began managing Randy over the next few months on the blue show, and also got involved in the in-ring action on a few occasions. The father-son duo defeated The Undertaker in a Handicap Casket match at WWE No Mercy 2005. The Undertaker soon returned and ended the feud by defeating Orton inside Hell In A Cell. Bob Orton tried to interfere this time as well but was put down by The Phenom during the match.