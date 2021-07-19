5 former WWE stars that should've appeared at IMPACT's Slammiversary 

IMPACT Wrestling's Slammiversary has now started to become synonymous with surprise debuts for the company and this year's pay-per-view was certainly no different in that regard.

Chelsea Green, Thunder Rosa, Mickie James, No Way Jose and Jay White all appeared throughout the pay-per-view. At last year's Slammiversary, the likes of Eric Young, EC3, The Good Brothers and Heath Miller all made appearances to varying degrees of surprise.

Many former WWE talents are now available, thanks to the company making tons of releases this year. There are definitely some top wrestling free agents that left Vince McMahon's company that we would've loved to have seen debut at IMPACT.

Here are the top five former WWE stars that should've appeared at IMPACT Wrestling's Slammiversary.

#5. The IIconics would make an IMPACT in the Knockouts Tag-Team Division

Havok and Rosemary winning the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Titles from Fire N' Desire was a great surprise on Slammiversary. But the new champions are going to need opponents.

That's where the former Billy Kay and Peyton Royce come in. With Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee committing to remaining a tag-team post-WWE, they'd be the perfect fit for IMPACT's Knockouts Tag Team division.

They'd also be great opponents for Rosemary and Havok as the two teams are polar opposites in terms of character. I'd love to see them in IMPACT.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande