5 people that will be negatively affected by Becky Lynch potentially losing the Women's Title at TLC

Will Becky Lynch lose The Smackdown Live Women's title at TLC?

Will Becky Lynch lose at TLC?

While that might have sounded like a ridiculous question a month or so ago, all that changed when Nia Jax injured her during an episode of Monday Night Raw. Lynch hasn't competed since the incident and had even been off television for a few weeks, which severely hurt her otherwise spectacular title reign.

With that being said and the company seemingly eager to build Asuka back up, it seems like Becky Lynch is set to drop the title at the upcoming pay per view. Either that, or Asuka's newfound momentum will be for nothing and WWE will find another superstar to go up against The man.

In all honesty, neither one of the ideas are perfect and present vastly different problems for the company going forward into WrestleMania season. In the end however, Becky Lynch losing the title at TLC seems like the more of the two evils and will negatively affect quite a few people before all is said and done.

#5 The WWE Universe

How will The WWE Universe feel about Becky Lynch losing her title at TLC?

Let's be honest here

This isn't the scenario The WWE Universe wanted at all and while there is some promise that it will eventually lead to a match between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35 , it doesn't really even seem worth it. In fact, Lynch's title run has been so underwhelming thus far that taking the title off of her seems like such a bad idea.

Again, this is something that goes against what The WWE Universe seems to want and there really doesn't seem like a legitimate reason for it to happen. In fact, it just feels like WWE is doing it just to do, which is only going to hurt Lynch's stock with the company in the long run and probably cause another sizable exodus of fans as well.

