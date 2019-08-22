5 Performance Centre recruits that need to debut for NXT as NXT moves to the USA Network

For months now, speculation has been running rampant about NXT being moved to Wednesday night to combat AEW, and this past week, WWE finally made the announcement. NXT will be running 2-hours each Wednesday Live, and given the incredibly deep, talented and entertaining roster that they possess, it's safe to say that NXT will garner a huge audience.

While the roster is very talented, the Performance Centre is currently stacked with so much talented that they are busting the door down trying to get in, and with another hour on NXT's weekly show, they may just get their chance very soon. So without further ado, sit back and read along as we look to NXT's move to USA Network, and look at 5 current Performance Centre recruits that need to make their way to NXT ASAP.

#5 Tegan Nox

Just a few short years ago, Tegan Nox, then known as Nixon Newell was regarded as one of the best female wrestlers in the world, but due to two devastating knee injuries, she has been struggling to make her mark in WWE. The second knee injury occurred in the second Mae Young Classic, but now, the Welsh sensation is back and ready to take on the women's division, and she needs to be a focus going forward.

Sure, she's not a genuine threat to Shayna Baszler right now, but she has a fantastic story, and if NXT can play up her incredible comeback, the fans will get behind her like few in NXT history. Ultimately, it's only a matter of time until Tegan takes over NXT, as she is still one of the most talented female wrestlers of the entire generation, but if NXT play it right, her story could be one of the biggest highlights and the driving point of the women's division as NXT move to USA.

