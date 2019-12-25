5 performers for whom 2020 could be a breakout year in NXT

We expect these stars to shine in 2020

NXT was arguably the best brand in all of pro wrestling in 2019, and with such a stacked roster and six great years behind them, there will be absolutely no slowing down in 2020. The current roster is stacked with unbelievable performers from top to bottom, but waiting down at the Performance Center are plenty more stars waiting to make their mark on the Black and Gold brand.

No matter who comes through NXT, the overall product manages to be amazing, and while there have been a few duds from the Performance Center, NXT is usually quite wise about who they push. So without further ado, sit back and read along as we look forward to the year 2020 and talk about five performers that are going to break out as genuine Superstars in the Black and Gold brand.

#5 Scarlett Bordeaux

While most women in wrestling these days are looking to prove how good they are in the ring and continuing on the women's revolution, Scarlett Bordeaux stands out as an old-school diva. Few expected her to sign with WWE as that would have meant 'The Smoke Show' being toned down significantly, and while we don't know yet if that's true or not, she's just too good at it to be denied.

As a manager or a solo performer, Bordeaux will shine (but needs considerable work if she is to be used as a wrestler at all), but if she were to become a manager full-time in NXT, we'd really see her use her skills to the fullest. With rumors that Killer Kross may be on the way to WWE, that duo could provide the company with a brilliant medium to print money, but whether he joins the company or not, The Smoke Show is going to take over NXT, and there's nothing we can do about it.

