5 Photos of Triple H he might prefer you didn't see

Triple H is one of the biggest stars in WWE history, as evidenced by the fact he recently celebrated 25 years with the company.

The former 14-time World Champion, Royal Rumble winner and Hall of Famer has ensured he'll long be remembered by fans all around the world once he finally steps away from the industry.

While The Game has been one of the most prominent performers in the squared circle during that quarter-century period, he's also transitioned into a high-profile role behind the scenes, meaning his impact will still likely be felt for years to come.

His career hasn't always been full of highs, mind you - that's the case with almost any Superstar you could care to mention. From serious injuries to forgettable storylines, Triple H hasn't always been carrying gold and featuring in the main event of WrestleMania.

As ever, WWE's cameras have been there every step of the way during his incredible journey.

It's no surprise, then, that there are a handful of photos the man himself might just prefer you didn't see. Here are five of them.

#5. The Hog Pen Match

Triple H covered in... mess!

Back in December 1995, Triple H was still very much in the formative years of what would become an iconic WWE career. At the time of the company's In Your House 5 event, he was in a feud with Henry Godwin.

It was a rivalry that provided the perfect contrast in personalities - the purist, elitist Triple H having to tangle with a muddy hog farmer - and in a Hog Pen no less. Having been able to backdrop his opponent into the Hog Pen, Triple H actually managed to win the match. He wouldn't be left feeling like a victor for long, however, after a post-match attack saw him dropped straight in the slop, covered in...well, goodness knows what.