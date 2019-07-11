5 Points to note from WWE NXT: SmackDown star's return announced, New persona revealed

Yet another exciting episode of WWE NXT aired this week

NXT continues to steamroll along at a great pace, reminding every promotion out there why they have the goodwill from hardcore fans that they do. This week's episode, while not groundbreaking, was an entertaining hour of supremely fun television content.

Very little of note actually happened during the show, but I quite liked it because at no point did the show seem to drag. SmackDown, as fun as it was, did drag because of the extra hour.

So, in this article, I will identify and point out 5 points that I found worth remarking upon, for your reading benefit. Feel free to voice your thoughts in the comments section.

Is NXT still the best weekly show on television or do you believe that the brand has lost some of its steam right now?

#5 Big plans for Damian Priest?

It is absolutely impossible to predict just how far Damian Priest will go in WWE NXT. It is even more difficult to predict if his NXT success will translate into a dominant main roster run. But for now, Priest seems right at home running through enhancement talent, making a name for himself.

This week, he would take on Blanco Loco and display just how nimble and sure-footed he was for a big man, destroying his opponent with ease. Because of his vast vocabulary of moves, he comes across not merely as a giant, but as someone whose size is complemented by his vast knowledge of mixed martial arts.

Add to the fact that he's been given a cool entrance and what could be a borderline supernatural gimmick, one assumes that the sky is the limit for the 'Archer of Infamy'. WWE.com calls him the 'Mysterious Man of the New Millennium', which seems like an epic name!

