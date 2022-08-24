5 popular NXT Superstars who have yet to compete on WWE's main roster

It's been said time and time again, but NXT has been WWE's breeding ground for quite some time now. Names such as Finn Balor, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Riddle, Becky Lynch, and Johnny Gargano all went through WWE's developmental territory before making a splash on the main roster.

While there have been several names who have made their main roster debuts this year, it might come as a shock that some of 2.0's brightest stars haven't competed on Raw or SmackDown yet.

Here are five popular NXT Superstars who have yet to compete on WWE's main roster.

#5. The cold-hearted Cora Jade

Well, she dropped the skateboard. She’s got a new theme song. She claims she’s no longer the naive little girl we once knew.

For anyone who hasn’t been keeping up with NXT in the past few months, seeing the former skater girl saunter down to the ring, dressed in all black with that scowl may seem astonishing.

She was once considered a fan favorite. Not so much these days. She’s been generating some serious heat every time her theme plays since the heel turn went down.

Regardless of whether she comes to the ring looking like a skater or Abby the Witch all grown up, there’s no question that Cora is going to make a huge impact on WWE’s main roster once the time is right.

#4. The first man to ever hold a Ph.D in Sports Entertainment, Andre Chase

Before you ask: No, he is not Matt Stryker lite. No, this isn’t your run-of-the-mill hoity toity school teacher gimmick from yesteryear.

Andre is a true hidden gem in NXT 2.0. He’s pure comedy gold. He is the only man in the history of pro wrestling with a Ph.D in Sports Entertainment. But most importantly, he is the head instructor of Chase University. Put some respect on his name, would ya?

As satirical as this entry may sound, Andre has proven that he’s certainly no joke in the ring. While he probably won’t be winning a world championship in WWE, he certainly has the potential to be one of the most entertaining superstars on the main roster.

#3. The A Champion Carmelo Hayes

Carmelo Hayes @Carmelo_WWE Woke up and chose to be undeniable. Woke up and chose to be undeniable.

Carmelo Hayes is known for stating that when he shoots, he simply does not miss. If his current run in NXT is any indication, this sentiment is quite accurate for both him and his partner Trick Williams.

Excluding a few instances like the October 26 edition of NXT (where the dynamic duo paid a visit to Dexter Lumis’ house and went out looking sadder than a stood-up prom date), their reps have remained unscathed.

For all his accolades, Melo has yet to compete on Raw or SmackDown. When the time comes for the current NXT North American Champion to make the jump, let’s hope he and Trick are drafted to SmackDown.

Dexter Lumis currently resides on the red brand. Seeing as how Williams gets shaken every time Big Dex is somewhere in his vicinity, Friday nights might be their best bet.

#2. The richest man in NXT, Cameron Grimes

Like every other talent included on this list, Cameron Grimes made a name for himself on the indie circuit before making the jump to WWE. Before that, Grimes found success in TNA, where he won the X-Division Championship three times.

Then came 2019. This marked the year that Grimes would officially become an NXT Superstar. With exceptional talent in the ring and a beard that was sure enough to make James Harden blush, Grimes quickly established himself as a standout star during the twilight of the Black and Gold era.

In the midst of his feud with L. A. Knight, Grimes became a fan favorite and has since captured the NXT North American title. Moreover, he was a near-three count away from winning the NXT Championship at this year's Great American Bash against Bron Breakker.

While it hasn't happened yet, one would assume that Grimes' main roster debut will take him to new heights in the company... or straight to the moon!

#1. The vengeful Roxanne Perez

Despite a valiant effort, Roxanne came up short in her recent bout with Cora Jade. This shouldn’t serve as a sign that the youngster is headed down the path to Jobberville just yet, though.

Before her turn to the dark side, Jade endured quite a few Ls. Hey, legend has it that this is the reason she went to the dark side in the first place.

All jokes aside, it’s not unheard of for a newcomer to take big losses. Moreover, it’s not uncommon for the underdog to lose sometimes when the fans want them to, as there wouldn’t be much of a reason for deeming them an underdog in the first place.

Perez is definitely a fan favorite, but she hasn’t been in NXT for that long. Therefore, it’s no surprise she hasn’t competed for Raw/SmackDown. Still, when the time comes, her debut is sure to be something special.

Did you know Paul Heyman got into a real-life backstage fight? More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell