5 Popular Superstars who beat cancer and wrestled

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 3.68K // 24 Oct 2018, 20:00 IST

Both the Shield and Reigns will be back. Believe that!

Love him, hate him, cheer him, boo him. It doesn’t matter. Roman Reigns’ overwhelming revelation of his renewed battle against leukaemia would have softened even the most uncompromising of detractors (me included) of the Big Dog.

It just came out of nowhere like an RKO. And just like the victims of Randy Orton’s finisher, the fans were left nearly unconscious, but in this case, it was a heart-wrenching knockout fuelled by pure unfiltered emotion. In what may inarguably go down as Reigns’ best promo till date, the now former Universal Champion enlightened the fans about how he was diagnosed with blood cancer when he was 22 and that it had returned after being dormant for nearly 11 years.

During that period, this man headlined four WrestleManias in a row, won every title there is to win in WWE, and was a part of some solid matches and some not so solid promos while also being the most despised figure in all pro wrestling. It’s ironic when you think of it – the most hated man in the industry ended up being the one who united everyone at a time of misery.

So, was this meant to be the end of the Roman Empire?

“This is not a retirement speech,” a defiant Reigns proclaimed, however. “I will beat this and be back.” We believe the Big Dog on that one. A superman punch to leukemia and we’re sure the anointed poster boy of the Reality Era will back to reclaim his yard. He wouldn’t be the first one though, to have beaten cancer and to return to the ring again. Reigns himself has done it once before and the superstars on this list have achieved a similar feat in their careers.

#5 Jim Duggan

HOOOOO!

It was September 7th, 1998 and the company – WCW. On an episode of Nitro, ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan dropped the unexpected news that he was diagnosed with Kidney cancer and would be forced to leave for the treatment.

Thankfully for the WWE Hall of Famer, the cancer was detected at a premature stage and he was cured without the need for chemotherapy. It took Duggan hardly six months to get back to his former self and was into the squared circle with the iconic 2x4 piece of wood in his hand by April 1999.

It’s 2018; the American Patriot is 64 years old and still hasn’t retired! He continues to wrestle sporadically on the independent circuit with his most recent match having taken place on June 1st, 2018. Have a look at him in action and go HOOOOOOOO!

