Positives and Negatives from WWE SummerSlam

In his first day as champ, Reigns has already proven to be a better champion than Brock Lesnar

WWE SummerSlam 2018, despite a few flaws, was an overall success. There were many matches on the card that delivered and some exceeded expectations.

Even though it wasn't able to outdo NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV, it was one of the best main roster PPV's of this year, at least in this writer's opinion. Which brings us to RAW and SmackDown after SummerSlam...

It is usually a time to get excited about, mostly because we get to see new rivalries budding or old rivalries get more personal and heat up even more, which will make us look forward to the next pay per view.

Now the question arises as to what was good about RAW and SmackDown after SummerSlam and what was bad about it? Let's take a look--

NEGATIVES

1: Finn Balor getting his Universal Title shot on RAW

Finn Balor getting his Universal title shot was not a bad thing. He never lost the title in a match, and thus, deserves his rematch. However, it should have turned into a long-running program--It is good that WWE is trying to make Roman into a fighting champion and the Universal Championship being defended on RAW for the first time since Kevin Owens vs Braun Strowman, but it could have been anyone other than Balor.

Roman defending his belt right after winning it would make the outcome predictable. At the very least it would have been less predictable, had this match happened at Hell In A Cell 2018. It also doesn't help that Balor could not beat Roman even though the latter got distracted by Strowman.

Unless it leads to Balor turning heel, the match between them was unnecessary and the only thing that made his fans believe that Finn Balor would find himself back in the main event scene is now gone.....

2: Seth Rollins vs Dolph Ziggler feud will continue

There are guys like Chad Gable, Bobby Roode, Bobby Lashley, etc. who are great and refreshing challengers for Rollins' Intercontinental Championship. Logic dictates that Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre could feud with other stars on the roster, rather than continuing their rivalry with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

Speaking of which, the rivalry between the Architect and the Show-off should and must end next week, especially if WWE is going to have a Braun Strowman vs The Shield feud

