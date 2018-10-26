5 Positives from Roman Reigns' absence

Reigns relinquished his Universal title

First things first, I wish Roman Reigns a speedy recovery and my prayers are with him. Joe Anoa'i is as human as all of us and nobody deserves to go through such a life threatening disease like Leukemia. I hope he does beat Leukemia and, lace up his boot and get back to the ring to reclaim his yard.

Talking about Roman Reigns, the character, whether you like him or not, he is the central figure around which the whole show revolves. Even the blue brand gets affected by Roman's presence, even though he is not even on their roster. He is a genuine attraction with his merchandise sales and appeal to the WWE universe.

Loss of such a star certainly leaves a huge void on the WWE product but there are certain positives that comes out in the absence of Roman Reigns which we can go through in this article.

#5 Braun Strowman becomes Babyface again

Strowman would face Lesnar for the vacant Universal title

Braun Strowman was a monster heel after separating from the Wyatt Family but it was his feud with Reigns that brought him to the main stream. Mauling and beating Reigns to a pulp every week made Strowman a pseudo face, whom the WWE adored and supported with all their might,resulting in a full fledged face turn .

Strowman went through a great face run, matches against Brock Lesnar and Kevin Owens being the highlights. He went on to win the Money in the bank contract and announced that he would cash in the contract against Roman Reigns at Hell in a Cell.

Strowman turned heel again during his feud with the Shield to even the odds. He remained a heel during his entire feud with the Shield, but as soon as Reigns was sidelined due to his illness, Strowman again secured the top face spot and returned to being a face again, much to the delight of the WWE universe.

