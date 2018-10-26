×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 Positives from Roman Reigns' absence

Prakash Chandraker
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
988   //    26 Oct 2018, 02:00 IST

Reigns relinquished his Universal title
Reigns relinquished his Universal title

First things first, I wish Roman Reigns a speedy recovery and my prayers are with him. Joe Anoa'i is as human as all of us and nobody deserves to go through such a life threatening disease like Leukemia. I hope he does beat Leukemia and, lace up his boot and get back to the ring to reclaim his yard.

Talking about Roman Reigns, the character, whether you like him or not, he is the central figure around which the whole show revolves. Even the blue brand gets affected by Roman's presence, even though he is not even on their roster. He is a genuine attraction with his merchandise sales and appeal to the WWE universe.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Loss of such a star certainly leaves a huge void on the WWE product but there are certain positives that comes out in the absence of Roman Reigns which we can go through in this article.

#5 Braun Strowman becomes Babyface again

Strowman would face Lesnar for the vacant Universal title
Strowman would face Lesnar for the vacant Universal title

Braun Strowman was a monster heel after separating from the Wyatt Family but it was his feud with Reigns that brought him to the main stream. Mauling and beating Reigns to a pulp every week made Strowman a pseudo face, whom the WWE adored and supported with all their might,resulting in a full fledged face turn .

Strowman went through a great face run, matches against Brock Lesnar and Kevin Owens being the highlights. He went on to win the Money in the bank contract and announced that he would cash in the contract against Roman Reigns at Hell in a Cell.

Strowman turned heel again during his feud with the Shield to even the odds. He remained a heel during his entire feud with the Shield, but as soon as Reigns was sidelined due to his illness, Strowman again secured the top face spot and returned to being a face again, much to the delight of the WWE universe.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield Roman Reigns Dean Ambrose
Prakash Chandraker
ANALYST
4 Bad Things that may happen in WWE following Roman...
RELATED STORY
5 Incredible Displays of Strength by Roman Reigns
RELATED STORY
5 positives of Roman Reigns as Universal Champion so far
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Contenders for the Universal Championship after...
RELATED STORY
5 Ways WWE Would Have Booked Roman Reigns' Universal...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 greatest moments in the career of Roman Reigns so far
RELATED STORY
5 Interesting Things WWE Could Do After Roman Reigns'...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Wrestlers Who May Benefit Following Roman Reigns'...
RELATED STORY
Ranking Roman Reigns' Every Championship Reign From Worst...
RELATED STORY
5 Best and 5 Worst Roman Reigns feuds
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us