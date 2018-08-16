5 possibilities at WWE SummerSlam 2018

The Biggest Party of the Summer

WWE is throwing a huge party to end the summer, and everyone is invited! This Sunday, WWE presents SummerSlam, which will take place inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The card is stacked this year, with every title on the line. On the RAW side, the main matches include Braun Strowman vs Kevin Owens with the Money in the Bank briefcase on the line, Seth Rollins once again challenging Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental Championship, but this time he has help in his corner, in the form of the returning Dean Ambrose.

Ronda Rousey will also look to accomplish what she couldn't at Money in the Bank, winning the RAW Women's Championship away from Alexa Bliss. In the main event, Roman Reigns will look to slay the beast once and for all, dethroning Brock Lesnar as Universal Champion.

On the SmackDown side, Shinsuke Nakamura will defend his United States Championship against Jeff Hardy, with Randy Orton possibly lurking in the shadows. Carmella will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship in her toughest challenge to date as she faces Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

In a match eight years in the making, The Miz and Daniel Bryan's feud finally reaches its pinnacle in arguably the most anticipated match on the card.

In the main event for the blue brand, AJ Styles defends his WWE Championship against Samoa Joe, in what has turned out to be a very personal feud. With all of that said, here are 5 things that are possible at WWE SummerSlam 2018.

#5 Becky Lynch or Charlotte Flair will turn heel

A heel turn?

When Becky Lynch defeated Carmella a few weeks ago, she guaranteed herself a match against Carmella at SummerSlam, but this time for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

That is until Charlotte Flair returned and won a match, which put her in the match as well, making it a Triple-Threat at SummerSlam. Lynch was not thrilled, but she put on a brave face, and the two friends have been getting along just fine.

However, I feel one of them is going to turn heel, and it can happen on Sunday. The question is - who will turn?

Charlotte has done pretty much everything she can as a face at this point, and she works much better as a heel. However, in the storyline, she didn't do anything wrong to Lynch and she was in the right place at the right time.

On the other hand, Lynch has been referred to as "Charlotte's sidekick" for months, and she got screwed out of her one on one match at SummerSlam by her best friend. Also, when Charlotte won the match to be added to the SummerSlam title match, Lynch looked pissed.

All the frustration could be building to a heel turn for Becky, whether it be a slow burn or a fast one at SummerSlam.

I can see Becky hitting a finisher on Carmella, but Charlotte takes advantage and pins Carmella and wins the title. After that, Becky will either shake Charlotte's hand and walk away more frustrated or shake her hand and then turn heel, beating down Charlotte. Either way, I can see a Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair feud throughout the fall months for the title.

