5 Possibilities for the final member of Team Shayna at NXT Takeover: WarGames

Who will join Team Baszler?

The upcoming third annual installment of NXT Takeover: WarGames has all the components it needs to make it the best in the series to-date. The event, which takes place Saturday, November 23rd, will feature not just one, but two, of the iconic WarGames match-ups.

On top of the battle between Team Ciampa and The Undisputed Era, we are set to see the women of NXT step foot inside the sadistic structure for the first time.

Rhea Ripley and NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler will captain a team of four respectively, with Team Ripley already set in stone having recruited Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox and Mia Yim to fight alongside her.

On the other hand, while the Queen of Spades has chosen Io Shirai and Bianca Belair as her teammates, one place remains open on her quartet.

So here are five possible choices for the final member of Team Baszler at NXT Takeover: WarGames.

#5 One of Jessamyn Duke or Marina Shafir

Marina Shafir (left) and Jessamyn Duke

Given the fact they have stood side-by-side with the NXT Women's Champion for just over a year, it is a surprise that Duke and Shafir are yet to secure a place on her WarGames team.

Truth be told, the pair are yet to sight the world alight so far since their transition from MMA. Whilst the likes of Baszler and Ronda Rousey took to the sport like a moth to a flame, Duke and Shafir have been slower in picking up the art of professional wrestling, lacking the fluidity of their more accomplished compadres.

Regardless, it still isn't out of the question that Baszler goes with someone she knows and can trust. Having feuded with just about everyone currently plying their trade in NXT, that list is rather short, so Duke and Shafir would be the logical options.

Of the two, I feel as though Shafir is the more trusted hand. Who knows, she may have picked up some tips from her real-life husband Roderick Strong, who has competed in both NXT WarGames matches to-date.

