5 Possibilities for Brock Lesnar when he shows up on RAW next week

Could we see a brand new champion crowned on RAW?

Believe it or not, it is finally going to happen. The reigning and defending Universal Champion is scheduled to be on RAW next week. With ratings falling this week as compared to the week prior, I'm sure WWE will pull out all the stops to make the show an unforgettable experience. And that could bring about a wide variety of twists.

In this article, I shall try and speculate about a few possibilities. It is all too possible that Lesnar will only come to smile and jump around like he is known to usually do, once again. However, there's always the off chance that something supremely cool could happen.

Are you guys excited about Brock Lesnar's big return? Let me know in the comments below, dear readers.

Here is a fantasy list of possibilities for Lesnar, on the show next week.

#5 Fist fight with Roman Reigns, locker room separates them

Could the Number 1 contender and the champion have another go?

We've seen this happen far too often and there's no reason why it won't happen again. I have a feeling that when Brock Lesnar does come down next week, Roman Reigns will get into a flurry of fists with him. And the two men will have a go at each other until the locker room comes to separate them from one another in the fisticuffs that ensue.

This kind of altercation has both its upsides and its downsides. We've seen these two men engage in similar altercations in the past and they are always a fantastic sight to behold. But we've seen such fights far too often in recent times (most recently with Lashley and Reigns on RAW), and they can get a little tiresome when all's said and done.

This is the tried and tested formula of course. Now let us look at a far more exciting possibility for RAW.

