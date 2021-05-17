5 possible clients for Zelina Vega if she returns to WWE

Former WWE Superstar Zelina Vega, also known as Thea Trinidad, could be set to return to WWE in the near future.

It was shockingly reported last week that the former WWE Superstar was spotted during filming at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. This was certainly surprising news as Vega was released by WWE in November 2020.

The release came after she reportedly breached her contract by creating an OnlyFans account. This went against WWE's new edict on talent using third party platforms.

Let’s give them something to talk about. — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) April 12, 2021

In addition to clashing with WWE over the use of third party platforms such as Twitch, YouTube and Cameo, Zelina Vega also posted a tweet in support of unionization in professional wrestling.

Nevertheless, if the reports are accurate we could see Zelina Vega return to WWE television in the very near future.

But what will Zelina Vega's role in WWE be going forward? Vega is perhaps best known as the manager of Andrade on WWE television. However, the former NXT Champion is no longer with the promotion after requesting his release from his contract earlier this year.

So, should Zelina Vega return to WWE, who will she manage? Let's take a closer look at five possible clients for Zelina Vega if she returns to WWE.

#5 Former WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza

Angel Garza was previously a client of Zelina Vega during her previous stint on the WWE roster

In addition to managing former United States Champion Andrade, Zelina Vega has also managed a select few other superstars on the WWE roster. One such name is former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza.

During a feud with Monday Night RAW star Humberto Carrillo in 2020, Vega revealed on RAW that the former NXT superstar was her latest client.

This gradually turned into a faction for Vega on RAW that consisted of Andrade, Angel Garza and young NXT superstar Austin Theory.

Andrade and Angel Garza regularly teamed up on Monday Night RAW, challenging for the RAW Tag Team Championships on several occasions. However, the tag team proved to be incredibly disfunctional and Andrade and Garza eventually split in the fall of 2020.

Due to their dysfunctional nature, Zelina Vega ended her association with both Andrade and Angel Garza before being drafted to SmackDown during the 2020 WWE Draft.

Now that Vega looks set to return to WWE, could she once again resume her association with Angel Garza? The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion has not been doing all that much on the red brand in recent months. So Vega's association could be just what Garza needs right now.

