5 possible directions for Brock Lesnar this summer

The Beast Incarnate continues to rule over WWE. But what could be next?

What's next for Brock?

There's no disguising the fact that Brock Lesnar is one of the focal points of professional wrestling right now, mainly because of the criticisms that have been thrown his way. The part-time champion's reputation has seriously suffered from his inconsistent appearances over the last twelve months, and now, it feels like his Universal Championship reign could well be in jeopardy.

A lot of fans are going to be happy about that, especially after he broke CM Punk's record for the longest world title reign of the modern era in WWE. Still, there are some positives about him as a performer that you could list, although we'd be interested to see what the outcome of a public vote would be regarding his popularity among fans.

With that being said, here are five possible directions for Brock Lesnar this summer.

#5 Lose to Reigns

Could it happen?

Look, we don't like the idea of this entry coming to fruition any more than you guys do, but we've just got to accept it as a realistic possibility. Roman Reigns still feels like someone who has unfinished business with The Beast Incarnate, and the only reason for that is the ambiguous ending to his match against Lesnar at Greatest Royal Rumble back in April.

We can definitely see a scenario in which Roman overcomes a series of midcarders before being promoted back up to the main event scene, where he'll take the Universal title from Lesnar at SummerSlam. Again, this isn't something we're at all interested in seeing, but we all need to start opening our minds to the idea of it happening in the next few months.